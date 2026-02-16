Burns will compete for the fifth starter's role during spring training, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Burns experienced just about everything a pitcher can during his first year of professional ball in 2025, hitting three levels of the minors before making his MLB debut with the Reds. He also experienced an injury, time on the injured list and returned to pitch as a reliever over the final weeks of the regular season and into the postseason. The right-hander held his own for the most part and can leverage that experience to compete for the final rotation spot. His fellow candidates for the job are Rhett Lowder, Brandon Williamson and Julian Aguiar (elbow). Burns possesses an elite four-seamer along with an effective slider (43.9 Whiff percent) but needs to develop a changeup to keep hitters guessing.