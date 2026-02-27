Burns allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five over 2.1 innings in Thursday's spring start against the Padres.

Burns' slider played well and pitch count increased to 48 in his second Cactus League start, but the four-seamer was wayward. He threw just 26 strikes and fell behind against multiple batters. That includes the first at-bat of the third inning, when Rodolfo Duran took two four-seamers for balls before drilling a third fastball for a home run. Burns remains in the hunt for the final spot in the rotation.