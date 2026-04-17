Burns settled for a no-decision Thursday against the Giants, allowing no runs on two hits and one walk while striking out four in six innings of work.

After a tough start last time out in which Burns surrendered five runs to the Angels, the young hurler looked much more like the Burns from the first two starts of the season. Aside from the 5.1 innings pitched against the Angels, the 23-year-old has allowed just one run and struck out 20 batters in 17 innings. All told, he still has a very respectable 2.42 ERA and 1.07 WHIP on the season. His next scheduled outing pits him against the Rays, fourth in MLB with a .266 team batting average, on Tuesday.