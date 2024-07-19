The Reds signed Burns on Thursday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Burns, the second overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, will receive a signing bonus of $9.25 million, topping the record $9.2 million that Paul Skenes received from the Pirates last year. Burns was 10-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 16 starts for Wake Forest in 2024. The 21-year-old right-hander was the ACC Pitcher of the Year and led all of college baseball with 191 strikeouts in 100 innings. He's set to begin life in professional baseball Monday at Cincinnati's training facility in Goodyear (Ariz.).