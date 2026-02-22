Burns walked three and did not allow a hit while striking out two over two scoreless innings as the starting pitcher in Saturday's spring opener against the Guardians.

Reds manager Terry Francona wasted little time to get three of the four candidates for the fifth rotation spot in a game. Burns, Rhett Lowder and Julian Aguiar all were used for two-inning stints in the Cactus League kickoff. Burns overcame a couple of four-pitch walks in the first inning and a two-out walk in the second while working his pitch count to 37 (15 strikes). He used a new in-development changeup to induce a weak flyout to center field. "My changeup was really good. It gives me a lot of confidence," Burns told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. Working on secondary pitches have been a focus for Burns in early in camp. The right-hander also used his four-seamer, slider and sinker.