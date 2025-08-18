Reds manager Terry Francona said that Burns (elbow) will resume throwing Monday, MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM reports.

Burns landed on the 15-day injured list this past Friday after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 right flexor strain, but the fact that he's already been cleared to throw backs up the Reds' optimism that the righty is not facing an extended absence. When/if Burns does return, he could do so in a relief role, as the Reds have a bevy of other rotation options and also want to keep an eye on Burns' workload.