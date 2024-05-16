Petty struck out a career-high nine batters Tuesday for Double-A Chattanooga while allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks over five innings.

Petty's got a 5.81 ERA and 1.58 WHIP on the season, but he's got a 2.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 20 innings over his last four starts, all of which have been five-inning starts for the 21-year-old righty. Known for his triple-digit fastball velocity as an amateur, Petty was only sitting in the 93-95 mph range while displaying pinpoint control last year. However, he worked on adding velocity in the offseason and has sat 96-98 mph with his fastball this year with an upper-80s slider. Petty is the third-youngest qualified starter at Double-A, behind Caden Dana and Robby Snelling.