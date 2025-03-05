Petty allowed one run on four hits and struck out four over three innings in Tuesday's split-squad start against the Dodgers.

This was Petty's first Cactus League start -- he appeared twice previously out of the bullpen -- and the 2021 first-round draft pick held his own against the World Series champs, who brought a stacked lineup to the game. The right-hander's first pitch of the night was a 98.1 mph fastball to Shohei Ohtani -- the first of 21 pitches that registered at least 97 mph. He ended the night after 51 pitches, freezing Freddie Freeman with a slider. The lone blemish was a home run by Mookie Betts. Petty finished up 2024 at Triple-A Louisville and is expected to begin 2025 there.