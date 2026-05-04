The Reds recalled Petty from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

Petty will be the Reds' starting pitcher for Monday's contest versus the Cubs in place of the injured Brandon Williamson (shoulder). It is likely to be just a spot start, as the Reds are expected to get Nick Lodolo (finger) back from the injured list later this week. Petty has collected a 4.38 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB over 24.2 innings with Louisville this season.