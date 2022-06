Okey will have his contract selected by the Reds on Friday after Tyler Stephenson sustained a fractured thumb Thursday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Okey spent the last two seasons at Triple-A Louisville, and he slashed .265/.324/.441 with a homer, 12 runs and nine RBI over 24 games at the Triple-A level to begin the 2022 campaign. The 27-year-old should provide depth at catcher behind Aramis Garcia while Stephenson is unavailable.