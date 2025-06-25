Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Amasses three RBI in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Encarnacion-Strand went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a double in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Yankees.
The three RBI matched a season high for Encarnacion-Strand, who's supplied plenty of pop since coming off the injured list. Across his last 49 at-bats since returning a back injury, the slugging infielder is batting a healthy .265 with three home runs, two doubles and 10 RBI. Encarnacion-Strand remains in a timeshare with Spencer Steer at first base, however, and the former could face even more competition for playing time once Noelvi Marte (oblique) is ready to rejoin the Reds.
More News
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Playing time trending down•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Out of Cincinnati lineup•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Idle Saturday•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Starts at third base•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Stays hot in win•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Enjoys productive Saturday•