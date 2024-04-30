Encarnacion-Strand (hand) was available off the bench for Monday's 5-2 win over the Padres, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Encarnacion-Strand, who sat out a second consecutive game, underwent a precautionary MRI on Monday. The results of the imaging were not yet known at game time, but manager David Bell considered the first baseman available if needed.
