Share Video

Link copied!

Encarnacion-Strand (hand) was available off the bench for Monday's 5-2 win over the Padres, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Encarnacion-Strand, who sat out a second consecutive game, underwent a precautionary MRI on Monday. The results of the imaging were not yet known at game time, but manager David Bell considered the first baseman available if needed.

More News