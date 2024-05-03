Encarnacion-Strand (hand) will start at first base and bat fifth in Friday's game versus the Orioles.

Encarnacion-Strand missed four starts due to lingering left hand soreness following a hit-by-pitch over the weekend, but he's ready to go now. The 24-year-old has slashed a disappointing .196/.222/.314 with a 28.7 percent strikeout rate in 25 contests with the Reds this season.