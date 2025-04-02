Encarnacion-Strand (hand) will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's contest versus the Rangers.
Encarnacion-Strand didn't play Tuesday after leaving Monday's game following a hit by a pitch on the right hand, but it will be just a one-game absence for the infielder. The 25-year-old is 4-for-14 with one home run in the early going this season.
