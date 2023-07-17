Encarnacion-Strand will start at designated hitter and bat seventh in his major-league debut Monday versus the Giants.

Encarnacion-Strand earned his long-awaited promotion after slashing .331/.405/.637 while clubbing 20 home runs in 316 plate appearances with Triple-A Louisville. He's capable of playing both corner infield spots and has a bit of experience in the outfield, too, but the 23-year-old might be best suited for DH.