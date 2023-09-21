Encarnacion-Strand went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Minnesota.
Encarnacion-Strand launched his ninth homer in the fourth inning, the rookie's third homer over the last four games. A slumping Elly De La Cruz, who sat out for the third time in the last six contests, has opened a few extra opportunities for Encarnacion-Strand and Noelvi Marte on the left side of the infield.
More News
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Absent from lineup•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Homers again•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Comes up big in win over Mets•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Playing time trending down•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: On bench again Thursday•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Sits with India, Votto back•