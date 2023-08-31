Encarnacion-Strand went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Giants.

The rookie provided the Cincinnati bullpen with some breathing room when he launched a two-run shot off Tyler Rogers in the eighth inning. Encarnacion-Strand hadn't had a multi-hit performance since Aug. 19 and hadn't homered since Aug. 18, but the more important streak he snapped dated back to Aug. 4 -- the last time he avoided striking out. He closes the books on the month having posted a .255/.324/.418 slash line with four homers, nine runs and 12 RBI in 27 games, but his 34.3 percent strikeout rate and 5.6 percent walk rate during that time highlight the biggest obstacle between his loud tools and consistent production.