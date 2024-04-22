Encarnacion-Strand went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI during Sunday's 3-0 win over the Angels.
Encarnacion-Strand took part in each of the Reds' three runs scored, driving in Nick Martini and Elly De La Cruz on a sixth-inning double before coming around to score on a Jeimer Candelario triple. Although Encarnacion-Strand holds a poor .185/.190/.321 slash line, he ranks third on the Reds with 14 RBI.
