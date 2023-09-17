Encarnacion-Strand went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mets.

Getting the start at third base and batting seventh, Encarnacion-Strand delivered what proved to be the winning runs when he lofted a Tylor Megill fastball over the fence in right-center field in the fourth inning. Encarnacion-Strand hasn't been seeing regular playing time lately on a crowded Reds roster, but the 23-year-old has been making the most of his opportunities, slashing .325/.357/.525 through 12 games in September with two doubles, two homers, four runs and five RBI.