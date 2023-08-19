Encarnacion-Strand went 1-for-4 with a walk-off solo home run in the ninth inning of Friday's 1-0 win over the Blue Jays.

The Reds and Blue Jays were locked in a scoreless tie with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning when Jordan Hicks hung a slider and Encarnacion-Strand launched it 411 feet for the game's only run. It was the first walk-off hit in the young major-league career of Encarnacion-Strand, who now has four home runs in his first 28 big-league contests.