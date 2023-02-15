Encarnacion-Strand is expected to be delayed in the early stages of camp with a back injury, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Encarnacion-Strand was a big piece of the return package for starting pitcher Tyler Mahle at last year's trade deadline. The 23-year-old produced a .316 average with 12 homers, 46 RBI, 24 runs and a stolen base over 190 at-bats between Double-A Wichita and Double-A Chattanooga last season. With the Reds gearing up for their spring camp in the near future, Encarnacion-Strand will look to rest up the back and garner some reps with the team before the season.