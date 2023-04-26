Encarnacion-Strand (back) has gone 4-for-13 with a home run a double, a walk, two RBI and three runs scored in three games since he was activated from Triple-A Louisville's 7-day injured list Sunday.

Though his back injury first cropped up in February, Encarnacion-Strand turned heads in the Cactus League while playing at less-than-optimal health before the Reds optioned him to minor-league camp in mid-March. Encarnacion-Strand's regular-season debut was delayed mainly for precautionary reasons while he dealt with a slight herniation in his back, but the 23-year-old should play on a near-everyday basis at Triple-A now that he's been activated. He won't strictly be limited to the designated-hitter role, either, as he's already made two of his three starts at first base.