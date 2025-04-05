Encarnacion-Strand went 0-for-3 with an RBI in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers.

Encarnacion-Strand ended the Reds' 35-inning scoreless streak with a run-producing sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. It was the first productive plate appearance in a while for Encarnacion-Strand, who doesn't have a hit over his last 20 plate appearances.