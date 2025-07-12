default-cbs-image
The Reds optioned Encarnacion-Strand to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

Encarnacion-Strand has seen his playing time dwindle over the past several days, and Jake Fraley's (shoulder) return from the IL will now leave the former without a spot on the active roster. The 25-year-old infielder has slashed .208/.234/.377 across 137 plate appearances this season.

