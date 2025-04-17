Encarnacion-Strand went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Mariners.

Encarnacion-Strand had gone 0-for-12 over his last three games, but he managed to get the Reds on the board in the seventh inning with a double to left field that brought home Spencer Steer and Gavin Lux. Encarnacion-Strand is working his way back from hamstring and back soreness, which caused him to miss two games earlier in the week. He's begun the season slashing .158/.183/.298 with four runs scored, two home runs and five RBI across 60 plate appearances this season.