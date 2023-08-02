Encarnacion-Strand went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Tuesday's 20-9 loss to the Cubs.
Encarnacion-Strand bounced back from his first stretch of adversity in the majors. After a five-game stretch in which the 23-year-old went 1-for-14 with eight strikeouts, Encarnacion-Strand has four hits, three RBI and a run scored without striking out in his last two games.
More News
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Strikeouts piling up•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Delivers home run off bench•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Batting seventh in MLB debut•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Promotion official•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Major-league promotion on tap•