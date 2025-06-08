Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Enjoys productive Saturday
Encarnacion-Strand went 5-for-10 with two home runs and five RBI between wins over the Diamondbacks on Friday and Saturday.
Friday's game was suspended due to rain, and when it resumed Saturday, Encarnacion-Strand emerged as the hero after smacking the walk-off RBI double in the 10th. He carried over that momentum into Saturday's scheduled game, putting the Reds on the board in the first inning with a three-run shot to left field. Encarnacion-Strand had produced a .482 OPS across 59 plate appearances prior to suffering a back issue and landing on the injured list April 17, but the extended period on the shelf and subsequent rehab assignment may have helped the 25-year-old infielder figure things out at the plate. Expect the Reds to continue to find ways to keep his bat in the lineup now that he's looking healthy and productive.
