Encarnacion-Strand left Monday's game against the Rangers after being hit by a pitch on his right hand, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Encarnacion-Strand is presumably headed for further testing to determine the extent of his injury, though this move could also be precautionary considering the Reds were out to a comfortable 12-0 lead. He went 0-for-2 with one walk, one run scored and one hit-by-pitch before being lifted. Jeimer Candelario will shift to first base and Santiago Espinal will enter the game at the hot corner following Encarnacion-Strand's removal.