Encarnacion-Strand started at first base and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Arizona.
Encarnacion-Strand slotted in at first base after the Reds placed Joey Votto (shoulder) on the injured list Thursday. The injury clears the way for Encarnacion-Strand to receive a steady dose of plate appearances.
More News
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Steals first career base•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Cranks walk-off home run•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Returns to lineup•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Remains out Saturday•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: X-rays on hand negative•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Goes yard in loss•