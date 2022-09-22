Encarnacion-Strand finished the 2022 campaign with a .304/.368/.587 line, 32 home runs, eight steals and 114 RBI across 122 games in High-A and Double-A.

He wasn't quite as spectacular after being traded to Cincy as he had been in Minnesota's organization, but Encarnacion-Strand still hit .309/.351/.522 in 35 games for Double-A Chattanooga. Plate discipline remains the one main concern for the 22-year-old slugger, as he posted a fairly high 25.5 percent strikeout rate and an unimpressive 7.4 percent walk rate. Unless he makes some adjustments, Encarnacion-Strand will have an awfully hard time hitting .300 in the majors, but his impressive power gives him a good chance to develop into an impactful middle-of-the-order bat.