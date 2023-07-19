Encarnacion-Strand went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 11-10 loss to San Francisco.

Encarnacion-Strand, who went 0-for-3 in his major league debut Monday, homered as a pinch hitter for Jake Fraley to make his first MLB hit a special one. It gave the Reds a lead, 8-7, but they couldn't hold it. Encarnacion-Strand stayed in the game as the third baseman and singled in his next plate appearance.