Encarnacion-Strand (wrist) will have a follow-up exam on June 5, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

That will be the four-week mark of Encarnacion-Strand's projected 4-to-6 week timetable as he recovers from a fracture in his right wrist, so it would appear he's not going to make it back on the early side of that timeline. Encarnacion-Strand would presumably require a rehab assignment before returning.