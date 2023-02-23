Encarnacion-Strand (back) was a full participant Thursday at Reds camp, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Encarnacion-Strand came into spring training with a bit of back discomfort, but it doesn't seem to be an issue at this point. He was moving well at third base Thursday at the Reds' complex and also took part in live batting practice. The 23-year-old could feasibly push to make his MLB debut in the second half of the 2023 season after delivering a stellar .304/.368/.587 slash line with 32 home runs and 114 RBI in 122 games last summer between High-A and Double-A.
