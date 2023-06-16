Encarnacion-Strand started in right field for Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Encarnacion-Strand looks to be next in line among Cincinnati's prospects to be called up, though he's blocked at first base by Spencer Steer and potentially Joey Votto (shoulder). The Reds have comparatively struggled to get production from their corner outfield positions, as Stuart Fairchild has regularly started in left field of late while a combination of Will Benson and T.J. Hopkins have started in right. It's unclear if Encarnacion-Strand will prove trustworthy enough with the glove to stick in the outfield, but it's potentially one more path for him to reach the majors.