Encarnacion-Strand went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Marlins.

Encarnacion-Strand propelled the Reds to a lead in the fourth inning with a two-run homer, then extended the lead with run-producing single in the sixth. However, Cincinnati's bullpen coughed up four runs in the final two innings. It was the second home run in three games for Encarnacion-Strand, who is 12-for-37 (.324) over the last 10 games.