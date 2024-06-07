Encarnacion-Strand (wrist) had a follow-up exam with Reds doctors Wednesday that showed he is ready to take the next step in his rehab progression, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

While that's good news for Encarnacion-Strand, who was diagnosed with a right ulnar styloid fracture May 8, he opted to get a second opinion. That puts on hold the next step in his rehab. At the time of his diagnosis, Encarnacion-Strand was given a four-to-six week timeline.