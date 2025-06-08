Encarnacion-Strand went 5-for-10 with two home runs and five RBI across the Reds' two wins over the Diamondbacks on Friday and Saturday.

Friday's game was suspended due to rain, and when it resumed Saturday, Encarnacion-Strand emerged as the hero after smacking the walk-off RBI double in the 10th. He brought his momentum into Saturday's scheduled game, putting the Reds on the board in the first inning with a three-run longshot to left field. It was Encarnacion-Strand's first major-league action since landing on the 10-day injured list April 17 due to a back issue. He had a .482 OPS across 59 plate appearances prior to his injury, and the extended period on the shelf may have helped the 25-year-old infielder figure things out at the plate.