Reds manager Terry Francona said that Encarnacion-Strand (back) hit off a tee Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.
It's the next step in the progression for Encarnacion-Strand, who was given an epidural last week as he works his way back from low-back inflammation. The infielder has several items he still needs to check off the list before a timetable for his return becomes clearer.
More News
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Doing rotational exercises•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Lands on IL with back inflammation•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Drives in two runs Wednesday•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Out of lineup again•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Resting Saturday•