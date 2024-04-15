Encarnacion-Strand went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and four RBI during Sunday's win over the White Sox.

Encarnacion-Strand's two-run shot came in the third inning and opened the scoring for the Reds. He later added a two-run single to close out a four-run seventh. The homer marked Encarnacion-Strand's second of the season and first since March 31 as he broke an eight-game string without an extra-base hit. He's hitting a paltry .185 on the season and has tallied just one walk, though he's accumulated six hits among three multi-hit games over his last five as he's showing signs of breaking out of his early-season funk.