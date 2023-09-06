Encarnacion-Strand went 3-for-5 with a solo homer, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's walk-off victory over the Mariners.

Encarnacion-Strand blasted a no-doubt solo shot to cut Seattle's lead to 5-2 in the sixth and then delivered a walk-off RBI single in the ninth to complete the improbable comeback. After a somewhat slow start to his big-league career, the 23-year-old rookie has gone 11-for-26 (.423) in his last seven contests with three doubles, two home runs, five RBI and three runs across 26 at-bats during that stretch.