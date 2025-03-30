Encarnacion-Strand went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Giants.

Encarnacion-Strand put the Reds ahead in the sixth inning with a solo shot off reliever Spencer Bivens. The 25-year-old earned the starting first base job after posting an .899 OPS over 56 plate appearances this spring. He's carried that momentum into the regular season, delivering back-to-back multi-hit performances to open 2025.