Reds manager David Bell told reporters on Friday that Encarnacion-Strand's back injury is not considered serious, Mark Sheldon of MLB Network reports.

It was a little bit of a scare at first," Bell said. "Now I think 'Encarnacion-Strand is] going to be fine in a matter of a few days. ... He had an exam done. It was something he had in the past that's not an issue. A small aggravation. He should be back next week." Encarnacion-Strand is considered one of the better power-hitting prospects in the Cincinnati system after coming over to the Reds in the Tyler Mahle trade, and assuming good health, could help the club before the end of 2023.