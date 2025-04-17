The Reds placed Encarnacion-Strand on the 10-day injured list Thursday with low-back inflammation.

Encarnacion-Strand had a two-RBI double in Wednesday's loss to the Mariners, but he's been playing through a back issue for a while and the Reds have decided that the best course of action is to rest him for a bit. Jeimer Candelario is likely to handle the bulk of reps at first base while Encarnacion-Strand is out, with Gavin Lux, Santiago Espinal and Noelvi Marte representing the Reds' options at third base.