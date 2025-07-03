Encarnacion-Strand went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Red Sox.

After fouling a ball off his foot in the continuation of a suspended game earlier Wednesday, Encarnacion-Strand was able to rejoin the lineup in the nightcap and proved to be the difference maker. The 25-year-old first baseman blasted a 439-foot grand slam off Greg Weissert to put the Reds ahead 4-3 in the seventh inning. It's the first homer since June 8 for Encarnacion-Strand, who'd gone 8-for-51 (.157) with an ugly .362 OPS in his last 15 games. He's now slashing .206/.233/.381 with six homers, 19 RBI and 13 runs scored through 133 plate appearances this season.