Encarnacion-Strand is hitting .352 with 14 home runs and a 25.2 percent strikeout rate in 33 games for Triple-A Louisville.
While he rarely sees a pitch he doesn't like, Encarnacion-Strand has the ability to get the barrel on the ball, even when he swings at a pitcher's pitch. His .380 ISO leads all qualified Triple-A hitters, and his future home park in Cincinnati will only enhance his home run prowess. Defensively, Encarnacion-Strand fits best at first base or designated hitter, although he has also started seven games at third base this year. While Encarnacion-Strand appears ready for a call to the majors, his teammate Elly De La Cruz also appears ready, and the Reds may not have room for both of them to play regularly in the short term.
More News
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Debuts for Triple-A club•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Sidelined to begin Triple-A season•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Reassigned to minors camp•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Loud contact this spring•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Full participant in camp•