Encarnacion-Strand is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

With Noelvi Marte returning from the injured list Friday, the Reds' position-player group is now back to full strength with the exception of outfielder Jake Fraley (shoulder), who remains on the shelf. As a result of the logjam in the infield, Encarnacion-Strand has unsurprisingly found himself as the odd man out of the lineup more frequently. Encarnacion-Strand will head to the bench for the third time in four games since Marte's activation.