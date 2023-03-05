Encarnacion-Strand has been one of the early stars in Reds camp this spring, highlighted by a long homer Saturday against A's starter Drew Rucinski, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. He's had seven hits in 11 at-bats so far, with two homers and a double among those hits.

Encarnacion-Strand has been spending most of his time in spring training games at first base, and that appears to be his ultimate destination, as the Reds are deep in prospects on the left side of the infield. He had a brilliant season at the plate last year between Double-A and High-A, hitting .304/.368/.587. While there's some question whether his hit tool will translate at higher levels, he's made quite an impression so far this spring.