Encarnacion-Strand will be called up by the Reds on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Encarnacion-Strand has performed well at Triple-A Louisville over the first half of the 2023 campaign, slashing .331/.405/.637 with 20 homers, 65 runs, 62 RBI and two stolen bases. The 23-year-old has impressed at every level of the minors and will now have an opportunity to showcase his talents on the big-league stage alongside some of Cincinnati's other top prospects in Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain. Encarnacion-Strand has seen some playing time in the outfield recently, and the corner outfield spots could be a path toward playing time if the Reds don't want to take at-bats away from Spencer Steer and Joey Votto. Regardless of Encarnacion-Strand's position, he's in line for regular at-bats with the major-league club as Cincinnati pushes for a playoff spot.