Encarnacion-Strand is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.

Jake Fraley will serve as the Reds' designated hitter and Joey Votto will cover first base versus the Brewers and ace right-hander Corbin Burnes. Encarnacion-Strand went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Monday's loss to Milwaukee and is slashing .269/.296/.385 through his first 27 major-league plate appearances.