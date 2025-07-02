Encarnacion-Strand (foot) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Boston.

The Reds and Red Sox resumed a suspended game earlier in the day, and Encarnacion-Strand was removed from that contest after fouling a ball off his foot, per Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati. It's not clear whether he underwent X-rays. The Reds could have more information on Encarnacion-Strand's status after the game. Spencer Steer and Santiago Espinal are handling the corner infield spots.